Waverly, IA (50677)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low 21F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low 21F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.