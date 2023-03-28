When inspiration strikes, make sure you have some basic tools, accessories and supplies on hand for spring indoor and outdoor home projects. Woodcraft has selected a few handy helpers to get you started.
Personalize your home with custom Hello, Welcome and other signs for your porch and outdoor areas, using the WoodRiver® Welcome Sign Router Jig. Instead of stencils and paint, use a plunge router and the Letter Templates included to cut bold 4” tall letters directly onto a 1 x 8 (71⁄4” wide) board. A 3⁄8” router bushing and 1⁄4” straight bit, sold separately, are also required.
To make the signs mentioned above or for other projects that require a router, get the best of both worlds with the Bosch® 1617EVSPK 21⁄4 HP Variable Speed Router Kit. Bosch includes both a plunge base and a fixed base with this router powered by a 21⁄4 HP motor.
Be prepared for pretty much any cutting, scraping, sanding or polishing task with the Fein MultiMaster MM 500 Q-Start Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit. A 350-watt motor with high copper content and an independent tool housing guarantee powerful, quiet and low vibration multi-tool operation. Starlock Mounting System allows an effortless accessory change in less than three seconds. The system includes three different saw blades and sanding sheets in four grits.
The Oneida® Air Systems Viper Vacuum Scraper attaches to a wet/dry vacuum and collects chips, dust, and debris as you scrape paint, wood, glue, wax, mold, stucco, drywall, floors, boats, and more, eliminating the need for post-project cleanup. Ideal for contractors, renovators and furniture refinishers.
WAGNER® Furno 500 Heat Gun can be used for countless projects, such as stripping paint, defrosting pipes, shrink wrapping, softening adhesives, working with resins, and more! It has user-friendly controls for 12 temperature settings that take the guesswork out of most common applications.
The WoodRiver® Single Roller Work Support Stand provides support when and where you need it. The steel roller works with a multitude of machines and work surfaces. The height can easily be adjusted to meet your work surface, and the stand folds away for easy storage.
Take light where you need it with the NEBO® Galileo 500 Lantern. It is rechargeable, packs 500 lumens with multiple light beam patterns, and has dimming capabilities. Comes with a USB output connector to use as a power bank for phone or other USB powered devices and a Li-ion 18650 rechargeable battery.
Make lawn games for summer fun using author Colleen Pastoor’s directions in DIY Backyard Games. Choose from 13 easy projects — Giant Dominoes, Cornhole, Giant Jenga, and 10 more — that use affordable materials.
In Building Outdoor Furniture, Woodcraft Magazine Editor and woodworker Chad McClung gathers 15 projects from past magazine issues that will help you build furniture to make outdoor living a pleasure.
Sandits™ Sanding Sticks are the easiest and most convenient way to sand, polish and remove rust, tarnish and paint. Sticks feature aluminum oxide and a marine-grade epoxy to secure the grits. Each stick has two grits (120/180) — one on each tip. Available in two tip shapes: teardrop (10-pack) and wedge (eight-pack).
System Three® QuickCure Epoxy is easy to use and one of the strongest glues available for wood, most metals, fiberglass, ceramics, concrete, glass, leather, and many plastics. Now, instead of buying everything separately, you can get a Quick Cure-5 Epoxy Cartridge, dispensing gun and mixing tube together in one package ready to use.
Use Odie’s Oil Universal Finish and Polish to seal, strengthen and stabilize wood, concrete, leather, plastic, vinyl, metal, stone, masonry, and more indoors or outside. The nontoxic, food-safe, solvent-free finish, polish and stabilizer is perfectly at home on doors, floors and fine furniture, as well as wood bowls, cutting boards, kitchen tools and children’s toys.
Sharpal 3-in-1 Sharpener is designed to sharpen knives, axes and scissors. It has one slot for putting a quick edge on knives, another slot for axes, hatchets and machetes, and a specially shaped tungsten carbide blade for scissors. Includes an oversized safety hand guard.
