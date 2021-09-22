Avery and Averi were at their best Tuesday night.
Avery Beckett and Averi Weichers, the power-hitting duo, teamed up for 23 kills to help lead Waverly-Shell Rock to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 sweep over Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City in Chucktown.
Beckett paced the No. 8-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (16-4 overall, 3-0 NEIC) with 12 kills, while Weichers finishrd with 11 and hit .526. Senior Ashli Harn added eight kills as well.
Senior Sophie Sedgwick tallied 36 assists and was 17 of 18 from beyond the service line with three ace serves. Junior Paige Hendricks was 20 of 20 serving with two aces, while junior Elizabeth Frerichs was 12 of 12 serving with one ace on the night. As a team, the Go-Hawks were 68 of 69 serving.
Senior Annika Behrends scooped a team-high 24 digs, while Harn added 17. Weichers finished with two solo blocks and three block assists.
“We focused and played very aggressively in all three sets,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “Our back row of Annika, Ashli and Paige did a great job of getting us in system to have several available hitters. They also were very active in getting digs and keeping the ball alive.
“Averi and Avery had key blocks that went for points for us and both led us in a variety of attacks.”
W-SR travels to the Boone Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.