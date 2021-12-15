Predicted high winds on Wednesday were not expected to interfere with the prep work happening on the Bremer Avenue Bridge, crew members told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.
Crews are continuing to drill into the bedrock under the bridge in preparation for its planned replacement in 2023.
So far, workers have drilled in five spots and will continue to do so in three more. The goal is to continue to collect samples that will inform engineering decisions in the building of the new bridge.
Meanwhile, the traffic flow continues on the bridge, with the requisite cautionary measures.
On Wednesday morning, the drill rig was experiencing electrical issues, so crew members tried to fix it in order to continue with the task.
“We have bedrock 7 feet below the water,” said Berkley Grimm, one of the crew members.