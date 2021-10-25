Braden and Dathan Miller have loved baseball since they were little kids. But the 13-year-old twin brothers have never been able to experience the joy the game brings like many of their peers.
Born with cerebral palsy that affects the use of their legs, Braden and Dathan use walking aids to move around, which limits the eighth graders’ ability to participate in most sports.
That wasn’t the case Saturday.
On the crispest of autumn mornings, with the sun shining bright behind a backdrop of color leaves whistling along sidewalks, Braden and Dathan joined Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School classmates Lucas Mulder, Luke Roose, Matt Langner and Jack Elsamiller on the Miracle Field during an open house for Cedar River Park, where members of the community got a first-hand glimpse at the new baseball and softball diamonds across the street from Waverly Soccer Complex.
The event was the culmination of 18 months of effort by a task force, led by W-SR Middle School Principal Jeremy Langner, to establish a youth baseball and softball complex.
Braden and Dathan, and their classmates took turns hitting wiffle balls off a tee before organizing a wiffle ball game.
“It was pretty cool,” said Braden, who whacked a couple of balls to the outfield and scored a few runs during the game. “I like it.”
Dathan also had a blast, while fielding ground balls before his turn at bat.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “I really wanted to play here.”
While Braden and Dathan took turns at the plate and in the field, standing a few feet away near the backstop was their mother, Tina Miller, who cheered and clapped after every hit.
“This kind of field is going to make a huge impact in the community,” said Tina, who works at The Accel Group in Waverly and is a member of the Cedar River Park task force. “Being able to see them come out here on a field they can actually play on and to see these other kids join them this morning is pretty special.
“They can be a kid, just like every other kid. That’s been a struggle for them because they know they’re different. Especially as they get older, they recognize that more and more. ... It’s even a little bit emotional as a parent to see them be able to be out there and be a kid.”
Tina found out about the open house event a few weeks ago, and she told her sons right away. Their expressions were priceless.
“They were very excited,” she said. “They’ve been pumped and kind of counting down the days.”
Knowing there are other Miracle Fields across the state, having one in Waverly, where not only her sons can enjoy the game of baseball, but other kids with disabilities as well, is a dream come true for Tina and her boys.
“To be able to come down the street and play after school or on the weekends or whenever we want to is going to be pretty awesome,” she said. “They can truly appreciate something like this, too, and enjoy it with their friends and their peers.”