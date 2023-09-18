If you look at the Sumner-Fredericksburg football team from last year to this year, it’s a night and day difference.
Last year, the Cougars went 4-5. Through just four games this year though, they have already won three games and hold a 3-1 record.
It wasn’t a change of personnel or an underclassmen having a meteoric rise to the top of the roster, but rather the team has come together as one this season.
“I think the biggest thing that has changed is our guys believing in the program, believing in each other and ultimately loving each other as brothers,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “We have a tight, hungry, smart and tough team that continues to work together to better our team and better each other.”
While there are three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams, it has been the defense that has been the tone-setter for these 2023 Cougars.
Through the first four games, they have allowed 54 points, with 24 of them coming in their first loss of the season against Dike-New Hartford on Friday. While things have been mostly good this season, the game against the Wolverines really showed some weak spots on the defensive side.
“Our defense has always been our anchor that sets the tone for our team,” Coyle said. “We played well and did create some turnovers on a team that is very fundamentally solid. I believe our tackling was not up to par on Friday and D-NH was the first team this year that I thought owned the line of scrimmage, both of these aspects of the game can be fixed for us.’
That game was filled with opportunities that S-F just couldn’t quite cash in. Coyle’s group will never accept a moral victory, especially with the district title aspirations that they have.
“Overall you’re never pleased with a loss and I’m not one to try to find moral victories, so a loss is tough especially for the goals our team have set for this year,” Coyle said. “We had opportunities in the game to come out on the other side of a loss and we did not execute in those situations. We knew it was going to be a tough game and D-NH proved just that, they are a very solid team and earned the win Friday night.”
One standout player this season on both sides of the ball has been Jaxon Willems. Willems leads the team in receiving yards with 241 with five touchdowns, tackles with 32 including three sacks and he also has 151 rushing yards.
Willems has been in the starting lineup from the time he was a freshman and that experience will help lead this Cougar defense to where they want to go.
“Jaxon has developed into a very special football player,” Coyle said. “He started his freshman year at linebacker and has never looked back. He is a very physical and smart player. I would say his biggest improvement has been studying the game and learning why we run certain plays and what we are trying to accomplish. Jaxon is all over the field in all three aspects of the game, we will continue to rely on him to lead the way for our success.”
The march on starts Monday with the first practice after a loss.
“We will go to work on Monday finding the things we need to get better at and come together to stay focused on bettering ourselves for our next opponent,” Coyle said. “Our district is very competitive, it will be a battle each week in order to qualify for the playoffs, but we will stay present in our actions each day and take each day as it comes. Our young men are challenging themselves and each other to always better themselves and be the best students, athletes and people they can be!”