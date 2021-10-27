A lifelong Waverly resident is seeking to represent District 1 on the school board.
Dana Benning, 48, is running as a write-in candidate.
Two names are listed on the ballot for the school board. Charlene Wyatt Sauer is running for District 1, and Jessica Kettleson for District 4.
W-SR School District voters can vote for all school board director seats on the ballot, and the candidates must reside in the specific director districts they run for, says Shelley Wolf, the Bremer County Auditor.
A 1991 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Benning works as a senior relationship manager for Denver, Colorado-headquartered CoBank Farm Credit Leasing, one of the major funders for the farm credit system in the country. Early in his career he worked for Richway Industries LLC in Janesville as the director of sales for 12 years.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Upper Iowa University.
Benning said he is running for the District 1 spot because he wants to represent its constituents and have their voices heard.
“I have an interest in having a strong community,” he said.
Growing up on a farm north of Shell Rock, he learned the value of hard work, and those experiences have fostered, among other things, an understanding of the different paths students can take after graduation and the skills and opportunities they need to be afforded while in school.
“I have a great appreciation for vocational education,” he said.
Benning said he is a member of the W-SR Freedom Group, which he described as diverse in that members come from different walks of life but are united by the common core of family and an interest in parental choices and rights.
“The role of the parent is being diminished,” he said.
“Once you start losing those rights, it’s hard to get them back.”
He said that the group’s concerns emerged during the pandemic with regards to mask mandates, and took on a more public expression during a recent meeting of the school board, when speakers from the group advocated for parental rights and against mask mandates.
The board at that meeting decided to stay with its current Return-to-Learn plan, which allows parents to determine how to use face coverings.
“We have been patient during the pandemic,” he said. “It has been trial and error. We have set the students back. We can’t continue to stunt the development of our children. The more we discuss, we realize we are the silent majority.”
Although the issue of parental rights might have sparked an interest in serving the community on the school board, Benning says he does not want to be a one-issue candidate.
He said he does not have children in the district, but wants to serve his community — because he graduated from the district — and because he wants to ensure that the decisions the board makes benefit the students.
As a specialist in finances, for instance, he said he would be able to be of service, especially since in his line of work he deals with restructuring large-scale transactions. That expertise can come in handy as the district prepares to embark on the construction of two elementaries in Waverly, and upgrade the high school and the elementary school in Shell Rock.
“I offer a lot on the business side of things,” he said.
Benning says his family is service-oriented. He has volunteered as a coach of a travelling baseball team, soccer, and tackle and flag football.
He is active in his home church, Life Church in Waverly, where he occasionally teaches Sunday school. His wife, Holly, is a house supervisor in the Emergency Department of the Waverly Health Center.
The family enjoys active sports, travel and time together. They have two sons, a 10-year-old and a 19-year-old.
Benning has never run for elected office before, but is confident he would be able to dedicate the time and effort to serve his community to the best of his ability and ensure that their voices are heard.
“I am going to represent the people,” he said. “I have to do what’s best for the community and the people who put me in that position.”