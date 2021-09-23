The Waverly Exchange Club, in partnership with Waverly Health Center, The W and Thrivent-Monica Severson is hosting the Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The half marathon and 10K begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9 a.m. at the Waverly Civic Center. The half marathon and 10K highlight Waverly’s beautiful trail system and the 5K travels along the scenic Cedar River.
For more information, go to WaverlyExchangeClub.org. Participants can register in-person at the Waverly Civic Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and from 6:45 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
All proceeds go to local Waverly Exchange Club causes which include the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Friends of the Family, Girls Little League Softball and other area charitable organizations.