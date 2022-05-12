The Clarksville Public Library will be hosting Heather Gudenkauf, the Edgar Award nominated, New York Times- and USA Today-bestselling author of nine thrillers, will visit the Clarksville Public Library Saturday, May 14, at 2:30 p.m.
Her debut novel, "The Weight of Silence," was an instant NYT bestseller and remained on the list for 22 weeks. "The Overnight Guest," published in January, is a USA Today, Publishers Weekly and NYT bestseller. Gudenkauf’s critically-acclaimed novels have been published in over 20 countries.
Gudenkauf, who grew up in Mason City, will discuss her journey to publication with attendees.
The Clarksville Public Library, at 103 W. Greene St., is handicap-accessible. Feel free to call the library with questions, 319-278-1168.