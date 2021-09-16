Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer its monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus and via Google Meet.
Presenters Karen Sadler, ARNP and Crystal A. Wilken, ARNP, Cedar Valley Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, will discuss how to learn and discover ways to improve nasal breathing when it comes to sinus infections, allergies, and even sleep apnea.
To participate:
• By Google Meet: Meet.google.com/gey-cfiv-rvh
• By phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN: 298 350 886 8420#
WHC will also offer their “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?” presentation from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. WHC Community Health Specialist Sheena Frey, CHC, will discuss their surgical weight loss program. Registration is requested at 319-352-8033 or www.WaverlyHealthCenter.org/fitagain
To participate:
• By Google Meet: Meet.google.com/gey-cfiv-rvh
• By phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN: 110 149 883 4325 #
These events are free and open to all. If you choose to attend in person, please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more about either event, call 319-483-1360.