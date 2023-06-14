If you own your home and live in it at least six months of the year and declare residency in Iowa, you are eligible for a homestead tax credit. The credit amount is backfilled by the State of Iowa to the taxing bodies.
In addition to the homestead tax credit, if you or your spouse are 65 and older, you are now eligible for a homestead tax exemption, a reduction in the property’s taxable value. The exemption stems from a new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, establishing homestead tax exemption for claimants 65 years of age or older. The exemption amount is not backfilled by the State of Iowa to taxing bodies.
The annual deadline to apply for the homestead tax credit and exemption is July 1 each year.
So far, about 1,500 county residents have filled out the paperwork, according to Aaron Betts, the Bremer County Assessor.
Betts said his office has been busy helping property owners take advantage of the new law.
Where to file paperwork
The application can be found at https://www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/government/assessor/assessor.php, https://beacon.schneidercorp.com/, https://tax.iowa.gov/tax-credits-and-exemptions.
You can also stop in Assessor’s Office in the basement of the Bremer County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 319-352-0145.
Here is an example of how the exemption is calculated:
FOR 2023
For the assessment year beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, the exemption is for $3,250 of taxable value.
For assessment years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2024, the exemption is for $6,500 of taxable value.
Explaining how this works, Bremer County Assessor Aaron V. Betts said that for a $100,000 home, for instance, for assessment year 2023 property taxes payable in the fall of 2024 and spring 2025, the taxable value of this home will be approximately $54,000 (based off 2022 assessment limitations, also known as the rollback, this changes yearly). With the current combined Waverly urban levy rate of .0346, which changes every year, the estimated property taxes for this property will be $1,868 estimated property taxes.
Applying the homestead exemption will subtract $3,250 from the taxable value of the home, so the taxes for this hypothetical home will be calculated with an adjusted taxable value in the amount of $50,750. Factoring in this year’s levy will bring down the estimated property taxes for this property to $1,755.
The estimated savings for this property with the homestead exemption then is $113, in this example.
FOR 2024
For assessment year 2024, without the homestead exemption, with property taxes payable in the fall of 2025 and spring 2026, a house with an assessed value of $100,000, is estimated to have a taxable value of $54,000(based off 2022 assessment limitations, also known as the rollback, this changes yearly). Factoring in the current combined Waverly urban levy rate, which changes yearly, the approximate estimated property taxes for this house come up to $1,868 estimated property taxes.
With the homestead exemption reduction of 6,500 homestead exemption, the adjusted taxable value of the house will be $45,700. Applying an approximation of the current combined urban levy for Waverly, which changes yearly, the estimated property taxes for this house would be $1,643.
The estimated savings are $225, which is arrived at thusly: $1,868-$1,643= $225
Who is eligible: Eligibility for the homestead credit and homestead exemption: Must own and occupy the property as a homestead on July 1 of each year, declare residency in Iowa for income tax purposes, and occupy the property for at least six months each year.
In addition, the Bremer County Assessor’s Office would like to remind property owners to sign up for the homestead tax credit if you have purchased or built a new home within the last 12 months.
Persons in the military or nursing homes who do not occupy the home are also eligible. Please refer to Iowa Code, Chapter 425.
The military service tax exemption is being increased to $4,000 in taxable value for assessment years on or after Jan. 1, 2023, for a honorably separated, retired, furloughed to a reserve, placed on inactive status, or discharged veteran as defined in Iowa Code section 35.1(2)(a) or (b). There is no further filing if you have already applied for the Military exemption.
Property owners may be eligible for a military Exemption if you are a resident of Iowa, have been involved in full- time active duty during a war or conflict, or served 18 months active duty and have been honorably discharged. (The original or a certified copy of the DD214 must be recorded in the Bremer County Recorder’s Office by July 1 the year exemption is first claimed. Your DD 214 needs to show release from active duty during a qualified time for other than training purposes.) Surviving spouses remain eligible for the exemption as long as they do not remarry and exemption continues until the property owner is no longer eligible. Please refer to Iowa Code, Chapter 426A.