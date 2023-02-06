Betty Jean Betsinger, 91, of Waverly, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Betty was born August 24, 1931, in Irma, Iowa, the daughter of James and Ethel (Harris) Phelps. She attended Waverly Schools through the 8th grade and would later complete her GED. In June of 1949, she met Curtis Betsinger. They instantly connected and spent only one day apart for the next six months. They were married January 6, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Waverly. She loved Curtis with her whole heart. Together with Curtis, and often with their family in tow, they traveled extensively. They visited 49 states and abroad to Spain, among other adventures. Over the years Betty worked at Sara Lee, John Deere, and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.