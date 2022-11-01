Betty Schwartz, 85, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 31, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. Interment will follow at the Faith U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30th from 4-7 p.m., at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Monday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Betty’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.