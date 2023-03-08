Betty Lou Nielsen, 94, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center, in Shell Rock, Iowa.
Betty was born on January 16, 1929, in Pope Joye, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph Fredrick and Loah Abigail (Jones) Oler. On February 17, 1957, Betty was united in marriage to Harold Christian Nielsen at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. The couple made their home in Cedar Falls, Shell Rock and Janesville, before moving to Waverly in 2006. In earlier years, the couple enjoyed time together going for horse and buggy rides, woodworking projects, and gardening and preserving their produce. After 54 years of marriage, Harold passed away in May of 2011. Betty continued to live in Waverly for several years before moving to the Shell Rock Health Care Center due to her declining health.
Betty is a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly and a previous member of the Home Arts Club in Shell Rock. She enjoyed sewing, painting and needle point, especially embroidering pillowcases and towels. She enjoyed being a homemaker, mother and grandmother.
Betty is survived by three sons, Alvin Nielsen of Augusta, Georgia, Kenneth (Marissa) Nielsen of the Philippines, and William (Julanne) Nielsen of Janesville; three grandchildren, Isaiah, Tiffany and Precious; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Harold; her parents; four brothers, Dale, Darrel, Dallas and Donald; and one sister, Theda Heinzeroth.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187