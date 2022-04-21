Beverly Ann Gambaiani, age 88, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Beverly had suffered a stroke the previous Thursday. Her remains have been cremated and there will not be a funeral. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
