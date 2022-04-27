Beverly Jean Schmidt, 94, of Shell Rock, Iowa and previously from Waverly passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.
Bev was born on December 12, 1927, in Colfax, Iowa, the daughter of Louisa Nelle (Stock) and Bruno W. Bronsema. She graduated from Dumont High School in 1945.
On August 16, 1947, Bev was united in marriage to Ralph Warren Schmidt in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple lived in Janesville for a short time prior to moving to Waverly. Bev worked in the kitchen and bakery at Wartburg College and retired in 1993. After 48 years of marriage, Ralph passed away on October 10, 1995. Bev continued to live in her home until moving to The Meadows, Shell Rock in late 2019.
Bev was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church where she volunteered for many years in the kitchen. She was very social and fun to be around; she liked to get out and enjoy the company of others. She was a member of the Senior Social Bowling League at the Waverly Bowl-Inn and was recognized as the oldest bowler at the age of 91. She also liked to quilt, crochet, and tend to her plants; she especially loved her cacti.
Bev is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Jim) Drewis of Cresco, Iowa and Debra Schmidt (Bruce Young) of Lincoln City, Oregon; three grandchildren, Jason, Steve and Kathy; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Thomsen of Sitka, Alaska and JoAnn Mauk of Marshalltown, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Karen Schmidt of Grinnell, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; two sons, David and Daniel; her daughter, Susan; and three brothers, Les, Lyle and Frank.
According to her wishes, Bev’s body has been cremated. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be at Heritage United Methodist Church on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a time of sharing at 3 p.m. A private burial of cremains will be in Oakland Cemetery, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, 319-352-1187.