Beverly Luck, 83, formerly of Plainfield, IA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, IA of natural causes.

Beverly Mae (Tynan) Luck was born on Friday the 13th of January, 1939 in Charles City, IA, the daughter of James and Lettie (Hermen) Tynan. Beverly attended school in Charles City until after her mother passed away when Beverly was 16. Beverly later went back to earn her GED so that she could graduate before her children graduated.