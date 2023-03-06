For both March and April, store leadership at Hy-Vee’s Ansborough Avenue location has selected Beyond Pink TEAM to receive a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Hy-Vee “My Heart” Reusable Bag. The Reusable Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the vicinities where shoppers live and work. More than $125,000 has been donated to almost 5,000 local nonprofits since the Program launched in October 2019.
“As a 100% volunteer organization, that operates solely on community support, this type of fundraiser is very important to the Beyond Pink TEAM” said Dee Hughes, Chairperson of the Beyond Pink TEAM. “Every dollar counts, from large fundraisers to small, we take every penny and put it towards supporting people facing a breast cancer diagnosis, while also working to end the disease once and for all.”
The Beyond Pink TEAM is part of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee, and is a non-profit organization made possible by the collaborative efforts of many health organizations, businesses, and dedicated individuals throughout the Cedar Valley. The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support, and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. Going beyond pink ribbons, the Beyond Pink TEAM accomplishes our mission by Taking action, Educating, Advocating and Making a difference.
Learn more at beyondpinkteam.org. For more information on the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.2givelocal.com.