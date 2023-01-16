The Beyond Pink TEAM is hosting the first All Cancer Support Group for 2023. This FREE virtual event is open to women living with any type of cancer diagnosis. The Zoom meeting will open on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. for social time, and the presentation will be from 6-6:30 p.m. Persons wishing to attend should call Angela Hamilton at 319-231-3143 for the Zoom link.
Being diagnosed with cancer can be scary and overwhelming. There are a lot of treatment and survivorship decisions to be made. One decision some patients may face could include genetic testing. Genetic testing is emerging as a way to take control of your cancer outcome, whether it be specific treatment options or preventative cancer decisions. University of Iowa Genetic Counselors, Nicole Blum,MS, LGC & Hailey Nielsen, MS, LGC will share their expertise on what to expect and consider when deciding to pursue genetic testing after a cancer diagnosis.