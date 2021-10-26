Two local Beyond Pink TEAM (BPT) advocates, Christine Carpenter and Lori Seawel, attended the National Breast Cancer Coalition’s (NBCC) inaugural Project LEAD®: Public Policy training in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.
Policy LEAD is designed to educate advocates on public policy theories and implementation. Advocates from across the country, including local BPT advocates, traveled into Washington Oct. 14-16, to learn from top policy faculty about the public policy process.
Since its inception, NBCC has focused its efforts on systems change in the science, healthcare, and policy arenas. Policy LEAD is grounded in NBCC’s approach to public policy and covered philosophies and models of applied policy analysis and strategies to creating, designing, and presenting public policy. Advocates worked in small groups to discuss the foundations of policy analysis and how to develop effective policies.
You can learn more about Beyond Pink TEAM’s local and national advocacy work at https://www.beyondpinkteam.org/advocacy.html. Join us in the effort to advocate for meaningful legislation, end breast cancer metastasis, and save lives.