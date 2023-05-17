While the end of the COVID-19 national emergency was long overdue, the Biden administration refuses to acknowledge the domino effect caused by lifting the order issued under Title 42 which authorized immigration officials to block illegal immigrants from entering our country due to the potential health threat.
And instead of taking responsibility for their actions – or lack thereof – Secretary Mayorkas is pointing the finger to anyone but himself and blaming Congress.
Since Title 42 was invoked in March 2020, the authority has been used 2.7 million times, including 1.5 million times in just the last 18 months. Of the 2.3 million border encounters in fiscal year 2022, more than 40 percent were processed under Title 42. This was the last line of defense for our Border Patrol agents, and now they have even fewer to mitigate an open border.
Republicans have solutions, but Democrats and President Biden have turned a blind eye and a deaf ear.
My BUILD IT Act would allow states to finish the border wall using already purchased materials. The estimated value of the existing materials range, but roughly one-quarter of a billion dollars is collecting dust on our Southern border – I say we put the materials to good use, and finish the wall!
In addition, Republicans have long advocated for a return of the Remain in Mexico policy. Implemented under the Trump administration, the Remain in Mexico policy would require migrants claiming asylum to remain in Mexico until their court date in the United States. Completely commonsense.
The Biden administration should also immediately end their dangerous “catch-and-release” policies. I’ve been working with Senator Grassley to close a loophole that allows immigration authorities to release illegal immigrants back into the U.S. if they have not been accepted for deportation to other countries after being detained for six months. The “catch-and-release” loophole has allowed dangerous criminals to blatantly skirt our justice system, making our country less safe and putting our communities at risk. Our effort would put a stop to this senseless policy and take a small step towards restoring order at the Southern border.
Despite the Biden administration’s gaslighting, the U.S.-Mexico border is not closed, in fact it’s wide open. Right now, today, Washington Democrats need to wake up and implement these straightforward solutions that would put taxpayer money to good use and curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from coming into this country.