James Bies has been selected to serve as the interim vice president for student life and dean of students at Wartburg College.
Bies, who was the vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for 32 years, will begin his duties at Wartburg on March 9. He succeeds Dan Kittle, who recently was named president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.
“Jim enjoyed an extremely successful career in student life at Augustana University, and he has earned the admiration and respect of everyone who knows him or knows of his work,” said Wartburg President Darrel Colson. “I’m delighted that he feels a call to serve our students at this moment of transition. He’s eager to embrace this opportunity, and I’m eager for him to get to know our students, the very best students anywhere.”
Bies left his role as vice president in 2018 and served one year as an administrative associate serving the Office of the President and providing leadership for high-priority initiatives. He retired in 2019 and has continued serving Augustana as an assistant coach for the track team. He earned a doctorate in adult and higher education administration at the University of South Dakota and holds a master’s from Pacific Lutheran University and a bachelor’s from Luther College. He has taught as an adjunct at South Dakota State University since 2012.
In addition to his work at Augustana, Bies is a member of the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross of Eastern South Dakota and just recently left his role as an executive board member of the South Dakota Higher Education Association.