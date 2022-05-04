Bremer and Butler County locals were atwitter last week about a social media post that claimed there had been a Bigfoot sighting in Shell Rock, including photos.
An April 19 Facebook post out of New Hampton started with the announcement—“UPDATE: Investigators just validated the photos, and the Finding Bigfoot team has been deployed to Shell Rock Wildlife Management area in Shell Rock Iowa.” (Punctuation, grammar and spelling irregularities are directly quoted from the Facebook post.)
As a Shell Rock native myself, I had some questions about this.
First, what is this “Shell Rock Wildlife Management area in Shell Rock”? An internet search revealed that there is, indeed, a Shellrock Wildlife Management Area, but it is not in Shell Rock, as the Facebook post reported. It is east of the north-central Iowa town of Manly, near the Shell Rock River, putting it more than 60 miles from the town of Shell Rock.
But Shell Rockers aren’t completely out of the Bigfoot woods. A similarly named Shell Rock Wildlife Area in Bremer County is 1.5 miles west of Janesville, placing this possible sighting within 10 miles of Shell Rock.
Even closer, there is a nearly identically named Shell Rock Bend Wildlife Management Area just 3 miles southeast of Shell Rock.
So, three possible wildlife areas, but none of them are in the town of Shell Rock, as claimed.
There was more to the Facebook Bigfoot report than where it had supposedly occurred, however. The post I saw continued:
“A Iowa man is happy to be safe at home after a scary incident near the Shell Rock River in Shell Rock, Iowa.
“Barry Brown spotted a Bigfoot in the woods on the waters edge, and took these amazing photographs of the beast. ‘At first I thought it was a black bear, but once I got a better look at it I realized it was definitely a Sasquatch.’”
The three included photos are readily available on the internet (search on “Bigfoot Wilmer Alabama,” for example), and all show an indistinct figure in black either standing on or walking along a river bank, with a wooded hill rising up behind it.
Call me a skeptic, but I’m not convinced these photographs are from within Shell Rock, as is claimed. For one thing, Shell Rock does not have wooded hills along the river.
As for the supposed photographer of the “amazing photos,” Barry Brown? I checked last week with someone who knows practically everyone in Shell Rock—Marilyn Hardee, the town’s longtime city clerk.
“I’ve never heard of any Barry Brown,” Hardee said, and she sees all the water bills that go out in town. “Unless a landlord is paying the utilities….” She left a tiny bit of daylight for an unknown Shell Rock resident with that name.
Dave Green, Shell Rock city utility worker, was in City Hall when I talked with Hardee last week. He had also never heard of a Barry Brown, and he was quick to point out the flaws in the Facebook claim, which he had seen previously.
“It’s a total farce,” Green said. “It’s supposed to have happened, like, a week ago. The trees are full of green leaves. There isn’t a green leaf around here now.”
“Also, the terrain is all wrong,” he continued. “It’s too high a background hill for what we have around here.”
Green, who frequently camps along the Shell Rock River during the summer, is not worried about running into a Bigfoot there. “Nope. And even if there was one, they’re not a social animal.”
He noted that virtually the same post had shown up claiming to be in Texas, and, as I quickly discovered, in Kentucky, too. Speculating on how the supposed Bigfoot sighting showed up connected to Shell Rock, Green said, “Someone got bored.”
The last section of the Facebook post attempts to bolster the claim’s credibility:
“The Sherrif’s Department is currently examining these photographs, but they are expected to verify their authenticity soon.”
While the post does not indicate which sheriff’s department is allegedly looking into this, I can tell you that the Butler County Sheriff’s Office—Shell Rock’s county—is officially saying, “No comment.”
For the record, Facebook now blocks the Bigfoot photos on the post and displays the message, “False information. The same information was checked in another post by independent fact-checkers.” After a viewer clicks for more information, the message continues, “Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact.”
So, there you have it. Local journalism has come to the same conclusion.
This Bigfoot claim is a big hairy hoax.