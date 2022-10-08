Dike- With a tie for the top spot in the district on the line, the Cyclones took their two game winning streak into Dike for a matchup against Dike-New Hartford.
In the first quarter, the Cyclones forced a safety from the Wolverines but gave up a touchdown to end the first quarter down 7-2.
The second quarter saw Tye Bradley score on a rushing touchdown before exiting the game due to concussion concerns. D-NH responded with a touchdown of their own to end the first half up 14-8.
The injury to Bradley saw back-up Jaxson Sanderson come into the game and play meaningful snaps for the first time this season.
Denver started the second half with the ball and wasted no time gaining ground on the Wolverines. Ethan Schoville broke out for a 24-yard rush to push the ball across midfield and on the next play scored on a 38-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Wolverines fumbled the ball to give Denver the ball back at the Wolverine 26-yard line. Schoville found the endzone for the second time in the half on a 20-yard touchdown run. D-NH was offsides on the extra point attempt and the Cyclones went for two and Schoville converted giving Denver the 23-14 lead with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The 15 unanswered points to start the second half kickstarted the Cyclones and gave them a cushion to play the second half with.
"It was huge," head coach Rhett Barrett said. "We made some mistakes and we can't do that against a number three ranked team. They [D-NH] are very disciplined and very well coached. Schoville and our offensive line worked all week on the I-formation and working down hill."
On the next possession, the Wolverines barely converted a fourth-and-inches play to continue the drive. Ethan Reiter leaped up for a big interception to give the Cyclones the ball on their own 24-yard line.
Sanderson didn't shy away from the moment after being thrusted into the most important game of the season. He tossed a ball high up for Reiter and completed it to cross midfield.
"It makes a big difference when you bring in a backup quarterback that has played some reps," Barrett said. "He made a huge play on the throw to Reiter and did a nice job."
Schoville barreled his way to a 20-yard rush after that play but the Cyclones were stuffed on a fourth-and-four play at D-NH's 10-yard line to start the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines moved the ball down the field, aided by a Cyclone personal foul, but a wide open pass on third down was dropped to force a punt. The short punt gave Denver the ball at their own 40-yard line.
Schoville found the edge on the first play of the drive for a 60-yard touchdown run and the extra point gave Denver the 30-14 lead with 9:36 left in the game.
D-NH moved the ball down the field strictly through the air and ended the drive with an 18-yard floater pass. Denver stuffed the two-point conversion attempt to make the score 30-20 with 7:54 left in the game.
The Cyclones got the ball near midfield after a short pooch kick from D-NH but were forced to punt after a three-and-out.
Reiter wasted no time in getting the ball back with his second interception of the second half, and third overall to put Denver at their own 23-yard line.
D-NH used all three of their timeouts on the drive and Denver was forced to punt after a fumbled snap.
A huge pass from the Wolverines was negated due to holding. The penalty plus a huge sack from freshman Cody Koepke put D-NH in a fourth-and-35 situation.
Reiter intercepted his fourth ball of the game on a pass that was basically a punt to give Denver the ball at midfield. The Cyclones ran out the clock to give it the 30-20 win and a tie at the top of the district.
Reiter was pushed into the safety position with the injury to Bradley and may have played himself into a starting spot after the big game.
"He is learning how to read the defense and play that," Barrett said. "He had to play it because Tye was out but I think Tye might get some rest on defense this week because I think that Reiter earned himself a spot."
The Cyclones rushed for 309 yards and followed the game plan for the week. Logan Beaty played well on both sides of the ball and understands that the game is won in the trenches.
"That has been our goal all year," Beaty said. "We have wanted to get the ball up the middle. Our heart comes from our o-line and everything is won within the trenches."
Denver's defense allowed multiple big passing plays from short dunk passes but made the big plays when it counted the most.
"We were just playing deep to short," Schoville said. "We let them take the short 3-4 yard plays but didn't let them score the touchdowns."
Beaty had multiple big QB pressures late in the game and the energy from the team helped him make those plays.
"I got energy from our team," Beaty said. "It is a great feeling to be in that position. It is an amazing feeling that really powers you through the end of the game."
According to the BCMoore prediction, D-NH was favored by 26 points to win the game but the Cyclones put everyone on notice with their big win.
"We have to keep grinding," Schoville said. "We played to our potential and now we have a target on our back now. After losing to A-P and beating these guys it is going to raise some eyebrows."
Barrett accepted the underdog role this week and ran with it on the way to a win.
"We talked about this all week," Barrett said. "There wasn't anyone that believed that we could do this. We really had to come together and we had a really great week of practice. We talked about it and executed it. After we lost to A-P, we were in the red zone four or five times, and we didn't score. We knew that we could do better than that and that is what we were practicing and preparing for."