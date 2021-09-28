A big second half boosted Wartburg Collerge to a 28-7 victory over American Rivers Conference rival Coe College on Saturday at Walston Hoover Stadium.
Former Denver standout Kain Eagle booted a pair of first-half field goals to give Wartburg (2-1) a 6-0 lead at halftime.
Coe took a 7-6 lead midway through the third quarter before Wartburg regained the lead. Senior quarterback Jace Moore connected with junior and former Sumner-Fredericksburg standout Brett Meyer for a 1-yard touchdown to push the home team ahead 14-6.
Wartburg senior JoJo McNair rumbled off a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown to push the margin to 21-6 with 9 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Nate Link grabbed an interception and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7 Knights.
Wartburg finished with 373 total yards of offense, including 169 rushing yards.
Senior Eli Barrett, a Denver grad, posted nine tackles, including four solo stops, forced and recovered a fumble, and broke up a pass. Former Wapsie Valley standout Ben Weepie recorded five tackles and recovered a fumble, while former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jordan Downing registered two tackles and one quarterback sack.
Wartburg travels to Central College at 1 p.m. Saturday.