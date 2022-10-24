Decorah- The Vikings of Decorah was the only thing standing between Waverly-Shell Rock and a perfect regular season.
W-SR started the game off with the ball but after six play, it was stopped on fourth down to give Decorah the ball for the first time at its own 34-yard line.
The Go-Hawk defense showed why it is one of the best in the state after only allowing 11 yards in six plays to give W-SR the ball back at its own 24-yard line.
W-SR wasted no time in moving down the field. After an encroachment penalty moved the Go-Hawks ahead 5 yards, McCrae Hagarty found the edge for a 71-yard touchdown run. Simon Ott ran in the extra point to put the score at 8-0 with 5:35 left in the first quarter.
Decorah was no match for the Go-Hawks, only mustering 2 yards on three play and immediately punting the ball back.
W-SR moved the ball down the field slowly and methodically, 17 plays for 54 yards. Ott drilled a 26-yard field goal to put the Go-Hawks ahead 11-0.
The Vikings punted yet again, and W-SR ended its offensive possession with a missed field goal. Decorah finished off the first half by turning the ball over on downs.
To start the third quarter, Decorah went out in five plays, punting the ball down to the Go-Hawk 22-yard line.
W-SR punted after four plays and the special teams stepped up, blocking the Decorah punt and recovering at the Viking 20-yard line.
Cole Marsh threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Will Soesbe and the extra point was good, giving the Go-Hawks the 18-0 lead with 6:08 left in the third quarter.
The Go-Hawk defense stood strong yet again, pushing the Vikings back 3 yards and forcing a punt. Hagarty found the endzone for the second time, this time from 20 yards. The extra point was good, giving the Go-Hawks the 25-0 lead with 2:42 left in the third.
After the Vikings gained negative 5 yards to put the total for the half at just 4 yards. The Go-Hawks went 24 yards in two plays and Hagarty found the endzone from 11-yards out for his third of the night. Ott's extra point was good giving W-SR the 32-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Decorah scored it first touchdown with a 22-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion was no good cutting the lead to 32-6.
W-SR went five plays but had to punt to the Decorah 23-yard line. The Vikings went 77 yards in three plays, including a 71-yard touchdown run to put the score at 32-13. The Go-Hawks ran the ball for the final 4:14 of the game to win 32-13.
Hagarty led the team with 227 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, W-SR rushed for 317 yards.
W-SR finished off the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record and this was a good final tuneup for the playoffs.
"Last night was a really good opportunity for us to get better and make sure we run into the playoffs," Newsome said. "Going 9-0 is a really big accomplishment for us. We just gotta keep our heads down and grind Monday -Thursday."
Waverly-Shell Rock............ 8 3 21 0 – 32
Decorah…........................... 0 0 0 13 – 13