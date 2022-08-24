Logo
Photo from Iowa Bicycle Coalition Facebook page

Iowa Safe Routes to School and the Iowa Bicycle Coalition would like everyone to keep an extra careful eye out for children walking or biking to school this year. 

Each new school year it seems, we hear of a young child being struck on their bike, or walking,  trying to get to school. We all should take extra caution these first few weeks of the new school year. Take the time to look to your left, your right, and back left again, and then maybe, look one more time. Reduce your speeds in our communities, especially around schools - school zones are 20 mph.  Children and parents alike, are getting back into the swing of things - trying out new routes and finding new ways to get to school.   If we all take a few extra moments to be aware of our surroundings, we ALL can have a safe and wonderful school year! Heads up, drop your phones, and keep your eyes peeled. 