Self-Help International is promoting the cultivation and consumption of biofortified rice in Nicaragua, making rice the third nutritionally enhanced crop that Self-Help has introduced there.
Previously, Self-Help has successfully introduced Quality Protein Maize, which has 90% of the protein as skim milk, and biofortified edible beans with added zinc and iron. Corn, edible beans, and rice are staples of the Nicaraguan diet. By promoting the growing of these three biofortified crops, Self-Help is fulfilling its mission to alleviate hunger by improving the diets of the people it works with in Nicaragua.
“Self-Help International carries out its mission by working with high-nutrition crops,” said Campos, Self-Help Nicaragua’s country director. “And for this reason, we decided to include biofortified rice in our strategy to promote better nutrition.”
The biofortified rice introduced by Self-Help is known as INTA-L9. It contains additional iron and zinc, which will add to the nutritional enhancement of Nicaragua’s population, especially in rural areas where Self-Help works with men and women who grow food for their family’s consumption and for local markets.
Zinc is a trace mineral that is known to boost the body’s immune system and prevent infections. It also has been shown to increase energy, improve alertness, enhance mood, and foster healthy brain function. Iron’s benefits include helping form red blood cells to support many bodily functions, improving muscle growth and body development in children, enhancing the health of pregnant women, and supporting the immune system.
The L9 variety has been bred for high yields, plant vigor, and to be adaptable for growing in several regions in Nicaragua, including the San Carlos area where Self-Help Nicaragua is headquartered. It was developed in Colombia by the International Center for Tropical Agriculture, which is known by its Spanish acronym, CIAT. CIAT is one of 15 members of CGIAR, the world’s largest partnership of agricultural research-for-development organizations, which formerly was known as the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research.
Self-Help began working with L9 in 2019. Most recently, in December 2021, 57 pounds of L9 biofortified rice were planted at Self-Help’s experimental demonstration and teaching farm in Ochomogo, Campos said. The Ochomogo farm has irrigation capabilities, which helps provide enough water for the biofortified rice crop to flourish. In addition to showing interested farmers how productive L9 is, Self-Help hopes to produce enough rice from the demonstration plot to distribute it to 50 more farm families so they can benefit from an improved diet and additional income.
According to Campos, Self-Help is multiplying the planting, harvest, and consumption of L9 rice in the following way: Local farmers receive from Self-Help four pounds of rice for planting. After harvest, farmers can keep most of the harvested rice for family consumption and reserve a portion for future planting and for selling to the local market. Farmers who have received the L9 rice are asked to return a portion of the rice so additional farmers can plant the nutritionally enhanced rice.
This method has been used very successfully to increase the amount and distribution of biofortified beans in many different regions of Nicaragua.
“Our goal is to produce enough INTA-L9 bio-fortified rice so that in May 2022 we can deliver more seeds to men and women farmers who participate in Self-Help International’s programs,” Campos stated.