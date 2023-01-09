Bird Swearing In

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was formally sworn into office Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Iowa Attorney General’s Office

In her first week in office, Attorney General Brenna Bird took action consistent with her campaign promises to change tack on litigating administrative actions by President Joe Biden and seeking to reinstate Iowa’s restrictive abortion legislation.

It was an about-face from the stances taken by her predecessor, Democrat Tom Miller, who held the post for decades and declined in limited instances to litigate on behalf of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, specifically for abortion law challenges.

