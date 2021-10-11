Bird watching is a year-round hobby for nature-lovers and a passion for many.
In Bremer County, there is no shortage of bird-watchers, which explains why the county is among just seven in the state to have achieved a Bird Friendly Community designation, as Waverly Newspapers reported earlier this year.
The fall is a particularly good time to watch birds, says Bremer County Conservation Director Andy Hockenson.
Associated with that hobby, experts say, is a measurable economic benefit.
The BFI designation does not come with any financial incentives or grants, but there are some well documented benefits that follow.
The estimated 47 million birders across the U.S. annually spend $41 billion in trip-related expenses and equipment purchases, which translate into a total economic impact of $106 billion, according to birdfriendlyiowa.com.
It is further estimated that this hobby supports 666,000 jobs and generates $13 billion in state and federal tax revenues, the website states.
A bout 20% of Iowans are bird-watchers, according to the website. They either watch in their backyards or take trips. In 2011, Iowans spent $868,662,000 in wildlife-watching activities, double the amount spent by hunters and anglers, according to the website.
In 2016, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported 86 million participants in wildlife activities, which includes birdwatching, who spent $75.9 billion. The survey is conducted every five years, according to Dan Cohen, a member of the steering committee of Bird Friendly Iowa and the Buchanan County Conservation Board executive director, and the 2021 numbers are expected to be released soon.
The official recognition for Bremer County came in mid-August, when the steering committee gave the Bremer County Board of Supervisors a Bird Friendly Iowa framed recognition certificate, a flag, as well as two signs with the designation.
“This Bird Friendly Iowa designation for Bremer County is just a start,” Cohen told the board at the time.
In his address to the supervisors Cohen said that the voluntary program is ”intended to help protect and celebrate birds and their habitat needs.”
He added that since 1970, birds in North America have decreased by 30%.
“The biggest threats to birds are loss of habitat, free roaming cats and window strikes, “ he said. “This means that many of Iowa’s birds are in steep decline, too. So, it is particularly important for us to recognize both communities and counties that work to connect people to our environment, and birds are a perfect way to make that connection.”
Cohen noted that the goal of Bird Friendly Iowa is to raise awareness of the plight of birds, protect and restore the natural bird habitat, reduce the threat to birds and educate and engage community members in birding and conservation.
“We encourage you to leverage this recognition to further support your tourism and conservation efforts through events, community birdwatching, planting native trees, shrubs and wildflowers, and protecting native habitat,” he said.
In 2020, Polk, Winneshiek and Story counties received the designation and in 2021, Bremer Boone, Clay and Palo Alto were awarded the honor, according to the organization’s website.
Stacey Snyder, one of the members of the Bremer County Conservation Board, and a teacher, said thinking, talking and taking action to protect birds should go hand in hand.
“Birds can be an indicator of quality habitat,” she said. “We are fortunate in Bremer County to have acquired the critical habitat along the Wapsi River known as the Wapsi River Greenbelt, a county conservation area, which is also listed as a DNR Bird Conservation Area and an Audubon Important Bird Area. With more and more people watching birds, we are fortunate to have places for birds and people to go.”
Hockenson, the Bremer County Conservation Board executive director, said that the county has taken the first step by applying for this designation to signal its intent. The next step would be organizing events and posting designations that make that statement in public places.
For now, though, he added, people can reaffirm their commitment to nature by starting to pay attention to the birds in their environment and appreciate their presence.
“The fall is a particularly good time to watch birds,” he said. “There are migrating birds and raptors that are flying around to get out of here, so there’s a lot to see.”