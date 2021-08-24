Audrey is turning 90 on Sept. 7, 2021!
She was born Sept. 7, 1931, in Bremer County to Erwin and Selma Brandt Clausing. She married Leslie Dettmer on Sept. 10, 1950; he is deceased.
Her children are Suanne and Loren Leisinger; Sharon and Tom Griffen; and Melanie and Jeff Campbell. Audrey also has seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Her family is celebrating her special day with a picnic.
If you see her, ask her about her Hot Air Balloon Ride.
A 90th birthday is a special event so let’s fill her mailbox with cards to wish her a “Happy Day.”
Mail to: 300 24th St. NW, Waverly, IA 50677.