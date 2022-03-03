Norman Fink, of Janesville, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Thursday, March 24.
He was born on March 24, 1932. He married Dorothy Heilman on Aug. 26, 1956. She passed away Sept. 10, 1990.
He later married Arvylla Carpenter on Feb. 18, 1995. She passed away March 7, 2019. Norman farmed in the Westgate area for almost 50 years, retiring in 1995.
His family includes a son, Jeryl (Rhonda) Fink, of Sumner; three daughters, Deb (JR) Schemmel, of Vinton, Julie (Rudy) Schaff, of Westgate, and Linda (Curt) Sparks, of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and stepchildren Dan Shere, Diane Howe, and Emily Stensland and step grands and great grands.
His family is honoring him with a card shower. If you wish to send Norman a card, please send it to P.O. Box 207, Janesville, IA 50647.