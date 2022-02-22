Help Mary celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday Feb. 27 with a card shower.
Send birthday greetings to: 625 Seventh Ave. NW, Waverly, IA 50677.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
|3-Months
|$15.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy with periods of light snow during the afternoon. High 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.