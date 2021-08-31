Happy 80th Birthday to a very special mom!
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
70°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 76%
- Cloud Coverage:55%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:34:14 AM
- Sunset: 07:45:19 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny. High 79F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.