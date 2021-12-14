Our awesome mother will be turning 90 years young.
Joyce Sutcliffe Heyer was born on Dec. 27, 1931. Please join us in celebrating with a card shower.
Greetings can be sent to her at: 1309 Third Ave. SW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.
