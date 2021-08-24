Margerly Hibbard will have a card shower to mark her 80th birthday, which will be Sept. 1.
A Waverly resident for 50 years, Hibbard has recently moved to Ankeny. Cards can be sent to 2927 NW 31st St., Ankeny, IA 50023.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 11:52 am
