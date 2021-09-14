Ann (Cleary) Swanson, of Waverly Iowa, formerly of Des Moines, will be celebrating her 90th birthday Sept. 22.
Ann was born in Melrose, Iowa, in 1931 and has been married to Earl D. Swanson for 60 years this July 1. Ann is mother to Andee Heaberlin, of Arizona, Deanne Heaberlin, of California, and Suzanne Swanson, of Waverly. She has five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ann is best known for her love of sunflowers and line dancing. Ann will be celebrating her birthday the full month of September with many friends and family members. Happy 90th birthday.