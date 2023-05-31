Bizzy Kids: A bunny business & more: Waverly girl runs own pet business

Editor’s Note: Waverly Newspapers is launching a special summer series called Bizzy Kids to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit in our community. Each story is sponsored by a local business. If you know of the work of an enterprising child, send info to editorcft@gmail.com.
Grace Brown loves her bunnies.
Especially the one she has named Lucky, her favorite, a cuddly and calm creature that likes to sit in her cage, nibble and drink water.
“I call her my Big Eyed Baby because she has the biggest eyes,” Grace said on a recent afternoon while showing off her animal friends to me.
Grace is proud to brag about her bunnies, chickens and hens, but showing them off to strangers sometimes leads to funny encounters.
On that particular late May afternoon when I was visiting the farm, Lucky, for instance, was snuggly and soft, just as Grace had described it.
But as soon as the bunny “heard” that Grace may have plans to sell it, it darted away from its owner’s arms into the cage, leaving tiny scratches on Grace’s arm.
The bunnies’ best buddies on the farm are the 11 chickens Grace cares for. Some of them are named in accordance with their appearance. Ketchup, for instance, is red, and Mushroom sports fungi stripes, hence the name. Most of them do not have names, but names or not, many of the chicks are very productive.
Grace cleans their cage, refills water and food and helps corral them when they roam too far from the homestead. In exchange, they all reward her with eggs, which are a part of Grace’s business.
During my visit, I spotted a big bucket of eggs waiting to be cleaned for the market and ordered four dozen for me and friends, to support the young entrepreneur.
The eggs arrived the next day, neatly arranged in egg containers, ready to be enjoyed.
A fourth-grader, Grace is wiser than her years and her business ventures, including a dog sitting service she runs, have opened her eyes to many realities that one learns too late in a business class.
One lesson she’s ready to share so far is to take advantage of opportunities that present themselves rather than daydream about making something happen. Another one is that without a market, no idea would ever work.
A couple of years ago, Grace and her dad, Mark, decided to try their luck selling volunteer trees that grew on their property. But the plan did not pan out as there were no buyers, at least not enough to sustain it.
In true entrepreneurial spirit, they turned failure into success and moved forward by deciding to tap maple trees for sap, hoping they would find a niche market.
“We sold quite a few pints of those,” Grace recalled.
With the money she brought in from the maple syrup, Grace bought a couple of rabbits.
That sparked her interest in pursuing a dog sitting business, which includes walking the pups or keeping them company while the owner is away.
She said her animals are different but they “all like to be loved and cuddled, sometimes.”
As far as pursuing business ideas, Grace is not bound to just one.
That’s most likely the reason why her business does not have a brand name or a tagline.
But at this age, she seems to be doing well without either, as what she has learned will keep carrying her forward.
“Making mistakes is part of the process of being successful in life,” she said, channeling a business professor. “And you always should never give up on our dreams and what you want to do.”
Asked how she reached that conclusion, she quipped:
“I noticed that I made a lot of mistakes in the past, with all my rabbits and stuff, so I want to push past that and do a better job in the future.”