One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.
So the saying goes.
And so it happened for a Waverly teen, who is now the owner of a business called Blastin’ Bins.
Owner Ty Tatroe is only 16, but he’s got the business aspect of his enterprise well under control.
The trash can cleaning service he has been running in the area since March has garnered him a lot of attention from friends and neighbors and also brought in customers, some of whom have become regulars.
A quiet, thoughtful kid, Ty may have found a niche that fits well with his schedule and also teaches independence, solid decision-making and customer service all in one.
His family owns Tatroe Electric, Inc., a Waverly company with 40 years of experience, started by his grandfather, Elmon.
So one might expect that Ty would be a good candidate for an apprenticeship or an internship at the family company, but he chose to be his own boss in this stage of his growth.
Growing up in an environment where business entrepreneurship runs in the blood does not guarantee success, but it certainly informs one’s perspective of what’s important in business and why.
After prospecting several opportunities, Ty landed on the trash can cleaning option as the one he believed was viable for the area. For starters, no such service was provided here, which created a good market for a new service, but also, it gave him the freedom to make his own school-work schedule, among other things.
Having that flexibility turned out to be an important factor as in early spring, when Ty and his mom, Jen, traveled to Florida to train with the company that makes the equipment, they were able to stay for a full day of training.
Watching Ty operate the machine, as I did during our interview, is like watching a dancer do the precise movements that elicit admiration in the audience, when they land on the right spot.
Ty is very thorough in his approach to the task. He wheels the bin next to the Blastin’ Bins van, flips the lid and examines the interior.
If you have ever looked at the inside of a trash can after the city truck has emptied it, you know exactly what Ty is looking at during every service call.
Here’s the bottom line: Even the fully emptied trash can still has all kinds of dirt along the sides and on the bottom, not to mention the ones where there are some “leftovers” sticking to the walls after the dump truck leaves.
After inspecting the can, Ty decides whether to conduct some additional trash removal with the help of a long tool that grabs the item and deposits it into another container.
If the can is ready to be blasted, he places it next to retractable arms in the back of his trailer which lift the bin, much like it works with the city garbage truck, and then injects a strong stream of cold water to flush out the debris.
Think of it as an extreme shower for the insides of your trash can, one you may not believe is needed until you take a closer look at it or stick your nose into it.
For spots that remain after that treatment, Ty has a more targeted tool that can attack them or, if the dirt is stubborn, he puts the can back over the big nozzle for a do-over.
“I always do a double check to make sure it’s good,” he said.
The company in Florida provided the trailer but the graphics and the name are homemade.
Coming up with the name of the business gave him a taste of what it’s like to create a brand. He said it was a “pretty tricky process.”
“We went through lots of options,” he said. “We just kinda landed on Blastin’ Bins ‘cuz I thought it sounded good, I thought it was a good name, that we should take that and just roll with it.”
What he has learned so far and plans to grow
“It takes a lot of effort, a lot of time, a lot of brain thoughts,” he said.
“Managing my time, making sure I have time to get all the jobs done in the day, and making sure the customer’s happy,” he said.
Ty is eager to grow the company.
“That’s probably the end goal, have a couple of trucks, really grow the business and get into different towns, stuff like that,” he said.
When he first launched the business, Ty’s friends were pretty surprised and in disbelief that he was serious about the enterprise.
“But now, they’ve been supportive and like to support the business,” he said.
As with any venture, the beginning may be hard or super hot, but a more accurate measure of success, I think, is how sustainable the business is over the long haul.
Ty has no fear that his operation will continue to grow as the service he provides is efficient and speedy.
Another, just as formal but deeply telling piece of how the business has transformed Ty’s life can be gleaned by learning who now cleans the garbage cans in his parents’ house.
“I guess now I do,” he chuckled. “But my dad probably used to, now, since I got the trailer, I gotta to go to our house monthly and clean the garbage can and make sure it’s clean and smells good,” he said.