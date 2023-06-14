Do you know that bluebells have a touch of pink in them?
Kate Shepard does.
The Waverly teen has a reason to take a deeper look at the colors of wild flowers.
In the past couple of years, she has learned a lot about what great colors are found in nature and not just for the purposes of appreciation and admiration.
In fact, she has tried to emulate nature’s palate of inexhaustible combinations of shades, hues and solid colors and embedded all in the bowls and baskets she makes from pieces of rope and strips of fabric.
Kate’s craft has become her business. Called Every Season Handmade, it first budded and has now bloomed into a real-life enterprise for which there is a real-life market.
Kate started it when she was 14 years old, and it would be fair to say that in so many ways the beginning was a way to find a creative outlet for the summer her sister, Julia, attended camp, leaving a gap in Kate’s soul as the two sisters are very close.
Feeling Julia’s absence acutely, Kate poured herself into what she loves – colors and texture that create joy in her, a joy she can share with others.
There were no promises or guarantees that it would work and that a business would emerge from the effort, but neither was there the pressure that it must work.
It was pure spark propelled by creativity and channeled by the wisdom of a family tradition of entrepreneurship.
Kate’s parents, Paul and Alison, had owned a store in Waterloo and their business savvy served as a compass for her, mostly in terms of the logistics of the business.
They encouraged her interest but did not demand of her that she meet certain expectations. Instead, they let her set her own goals and discover on her own, as self-reliance builds character, a sense of ownership and pride in the work.
“My parents always taught me to work diligently, knowing that endurance produces character,” she said. “I don’t rely on myself, but it’s my faith in the Lord that strengthens me and gives me hope and a reason to be creative.”
Kate “borrowed” part of the name of her business from her parents’ former gifts and home decor shop, called Every Season. The name was a reference to a passage from the Bible, Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, which reads in part. “For everything there is a season,” underscoring the importance of finding one’s purpose in life.
In thinking through what she wanted to add to the name of her business, Kate stayed away from fancy words and picked a grassroots one that captures the very essence of what she does, hence Handmade was added to her shingle on Etsy, an online store.
“It was a great name and also, a great way to describe that I make home decor for every season,” she said.
In many ways, Kate is a role model for her four siblings–older sister Julia, younger brother, Peter and younger sisters Nora and Hazel. The Shepard kids are homeschooled and they learn from the books as much as they do from their parents and each other.
So when it comes to supporting one another, the whole team is there to cheer Kate on.
In early May, everyone in the family showed up as she exhibited her work, for the second time, at Waverly’s Art Walk in Kohlmann Park.
The pieces she had brought to the market quickly vanished as shoppers admired her work not just with their words, but also with their wallets.
Today, it is clear that this approach has worked for Kate.
A framed map atop a chest of drawers in her sewing room “tracks” the locations she has sent her bowls and baskets– “almost” every state in the country as well as England and Canada.
Kate says the map is a visual illustration of “how far I’ve blessed people with my creations and how far it’s reached.”
Reflecting on where and how it really started Kate says she’s been “making things” all along, even as a little girl, instead of just playing with her dolls, she made clothes for them.
Eventually that mindset translated into a need to express herself by finding her own niche, which blossomed into Every Season Handmade.
She starts by wrapping a piece of fabric around a rope and then, using a sewing machine, forms the outline of the basket. The work requires concentration, which is not hard to do under the soothing rhythm of the sewing machine.
Showing me a bowl she had recently made when I visited her work room, Kate opened up a plastic bin with a variety of bowls and baskets, which await their new owners. She then turned on the sewing machine to demonstrate how it all comes together.
In that particular bowl, she had started from the bottom with turquoise blue, then moved to green, then yellow, then orange.
“So it really is, just like a rainbow,” she said. “And I feel like all the colors in the rainbow naturally just kinda went together, so it’s kinda fun to make that.”
Kate draws her inspiration from her surroundings, and sometimes that is the prairie, sometimes the use of color by others on everyday objects, and even houses.
That awareness of the vibrancy of colors and their resonance gives Kate a great sense of connectedness with the world around her, and perhaps explains why she has shipped over 1,500 orders in almost three years, all the while attending to her other duties at home.
As if to reinforce the business success story, not far from the entrance of her sewing space, several packages sit atop a table, ready to be shipped.
Kate has learned the balance between discipline and pleasure, a measure which distinguishes her from amateurs, but still keeps her in the ranks of many kid entrepreneurs who land on what they love by coincidence or a design or parental guidance, but find great fulfillment in the process of making and delivering joy.
With three years of experience under her belt, Kate has more to offer than just items for sale. Here’s her advice for young entrepreneurs:
“Just do what you enjoy doing,” she said. “Be creative and have fun with it, if it becomes more of a business or more like a part-time job almost, don’t do it because it’s a business, but do it for the fun of it.”