His given name is Prentice Ruyle and he’s wise beyond his yearsAnd he’s also harder working beyond his years.
That explains how the 14-year-old Waverly boy whose name means “Learner” – and boy, does he love to learn —-got his two nicknames.
One is the Odd Jobber and the other, the Mogul.
The Odd Jobber emerged when earlier this year Prentice first came up with the name for his business. It sums the nature of the services he provides – he’s the guy you call when you can’t get the job done, but need it done.
And he gets it done with a handshake and a smile to boot. Prentice’s tasks run the gamut from lawn care to snow removal, meaning he is ready to help not just during the summer break but year round.
As one might expect, his hard work is his calling card.
With his Odd Jobber logo stamped onto his t-shirt, he’s come a long way from where he started a couple of years ago – babysitting and pet sitting, then moving up to shoveling driveways.
With time, Prentice’s skills and his ambition matured and so founding his own business became a necessity.
Prentice, the Odd Jobber, trims overgrown lawns, cleans plugged up gutters and pulls stubborn weeds, as needs arise.
Prentice, the Mogul, on the other hand, comes from the way he handles the money he earns and how he sees his future as a businessman.
“Family and friends, they call me the Mogul because I like learning about money, making money and planning myself for the future,” Prentice told me. “I’m just trying to see how much money I need to put out every month, every year, and invest it and it will keep growing and growing and by the time I retire, I will have plenty of money.”
It goes without saying that without Prentice, the Learner, at the core, neither the Odd Jobber nor the Mogul would work. But with him as the engine, the Odd Jobber and the Mogul express parts of his personality and take on a life of their own, while working in tandem.
In a nutshell, his nicknames are a great fit for who he truly is – a charismatic, enterprising kid who is as outgoing as he is diligent in his duties as a businessman.
Prentice Up Close
Prentice is about to enter high school in the fall and when he does, there is no doubt that he will have lived a whole summer’s worth of experiences he never would have had, had it not been for his dynamic brain and his interest in getting a job done.
On a sizzling June Friday, I visited him at his parents’ house in Waverly to learn how he’s been living up to the promise implied in his name.
Prior to my arrival, like a contractor who’s ready to make a bid, he was prepared to answer questions and do a show and tell.
For that, he had pulled out of the shed a riding lawn mower he had bought used. It was “kinda broken,” before he and his dad fixed it.
Prentice took great pride in the fact that two also had made the attached small trailer where one could throw small branches or tools, if need be. He also had a leaf blower and a weed trimmer, among other smaller lawn care tools he had laid out for me to see.
“I’ve never had battery equipment yet, so that’s kinda my first,” he said, flipping a switch on the leaf blower to illustrate its use.
The most impressive part of Prentice’s display, I thought, was not the tools he had acquired, but rather in the fact that he had paid for them with the jobs he had done so far.
Prentice showed me how he operates the push lawn mower.
In addition to his mom, who listened to his responses with a smile, we had several family pets eager to be a part of the interview audience– one of his cats, and a family of ducks.
They checked us out as if to remind us not to take ourselves too seriously. Prentice, showing that he is just a kid, even offered to feed the ducks some grapes so they would hang out with us a bit longer.
Business savvy
But back to business. So far, Prentice has 15 clients, some near, others as far as Denver and around Bremer County. He only has a driver’s permit so most of the time his mom, Kristin Happel, does the driving to more distant locations.
The Odd Jobber does not turn down jobs, not even when they appear to be mundane, and let’s be honest, mindless.
In our interview, he points to one job that is just that–pulling weeds from a big garden where the unwanted intruders had grown around the hostas up to 6 feet high–as an example that a good businessman does not expect glory from his work.
The payoff is the satisfaction of a job well done, no matter the job.
“My favorite part is meeting a whole bunch of people and the opportunities it gives you to connect with a lot of nice people.”
What he likes most about being a business owner is what has propelled innovation in this country for generations.
“I am my own boss because I started this,” he said. “I don’t have a boss that tells me what to do. I just kinda listen to the clients and do what I think is best for them.
When he meets a client for the first time, Prentice looks them in the eyes and stretches out his hand to shake theirs.
He practiced his hand grip on me. And I can attest that it is firm and assertive, instilling confidence in his abilities. He then scopes out the job, measures the area, calculates his cost and then negotiates a price.
Asked how much money is “plenty of money,” Prentice is quick to admit he has yet to learn.
“I don’t know how much it costs to live as an adult ‘cause I don’t pay bills yet, I don’t know what it costs to have insurance and stuff like that,” he said.
Asked about the value of a dollar he had this Warren Buffett advice for beginners:
“You can grow the dollar,” and pointing to the riding lawn mower continued, “investing in something like this and you can grow the dollar to be $5, you can grow it to be $10, and invest that again and it can be a $1,000.
‘The value of a dollar is as much as you make it,” he continued. “If you just let it sit in your room, the value is a dollar, but if you invest it, if you work for it and you invest it in something like this and put it in the bank, it will help grow the dollar and become more than just one dollar.”
What Prentice has learned about business can be taught in a college course.
“You’ve got to stay on top of things, you can’t get behind or else you have mad customers and you need to keep working and stick with it,” he said.
Wants to be a firefighter like his grandpa
When all the jobs are done and all the bills are paid and all the dollars are invested in the right venues, Prentice has a dream he plans to work to achieve.
“When I grow up, hopefully I can stay in the landscaping business,” he said, “but I also really want to be a firefighter because my grandpa was a firefighter.”
The realization that Prentice models his future plans on the family that surrounds him sheds light on his future goals.
His grandfather, Dennis Happel, served as the fire chief at the Waverly Fire Department, and it is clear that spending time on the fire truck has left a character-shaping impression on the boy’s mind about what it means to be a firefighter.
“Helping people out, serving the community and I think it’s just a cool job,” he said. “I really want to be a firefighter.”