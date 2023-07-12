Isaac Mueller,10, and his brother, Elijah, 7, love to read.
Isaac is a fan of the Harry Potter book series and Elijah craves historical fiction, especially one from a series called, “I Survived,” by Lauren Tarshis, which tells stories about young people overcoming adversity.
The brothers are part of a team of four Waverly kids who took it upon themselves to turn their love for books into a fundraiser to benefit the library expansion.
So thrilling was the prospect of making money with your work and then turning over the profits for the public good that the friends even called it a FUNdraiser.
They had fun thinking it up, baking it up and making it all work.
How the idea came about is truly a story about books and kids, but also one that attests to the value of a local library to the whole community.
The Waverly Library’s Make Room for Renewal campaign has a lofty goal of $2.4 million for a much-needed expansion.
Library Director Sarah Meyer said that so far, $2.3 million has been raised and construction is expected to begin in late fall.
Meanwhile, this summer, the kids decided to do their bit for the cause, much to the delight of their parents and the library staff.
They started small, with what they could do, and in the process, inspired others to keep giving.
How they did it
When the library brochure about exactly how much money was needed to complete the project arrived at his home, Isaac felt he could do something to help.
“We should do a bake sale for the library,” he told his mom, Kimberly.
Three years earlier, the Mueller boys had done a bake sale for a non-profit organization that provides adaptive sports for people with disabilities, called SportAbility, so they had a road map on how to plan and put together a fundraiser.
The brothers turned for help to Annabelle Johnson, 9, and her brother Graham, 5. The kids had first met at the library eight years earlier.
At the time, Elijah was a baby and Graham had yet to be welcomed by the world, but their mothers, Kimberly Mueller and Kelly Johnson, had established a great friendship at the library. The two attended morning story time readings, done by then children’s librarian, Sue Van Hemert.
What connected the mothers besides the kids’ interest was the fact that they really appreciated the library, its staff and its programming.
So when Isaac came up with the idea to help fundraise for the library, his brother was on board right away, and his friends followed suit.
During playtime right after school, the kids were at a local park, when the planning started.
At the FUNdraiser, which took place on June 26, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies made the must list right away because Isaac had made them by himself on several occasions, so he felt confident they would be a hit.
Elijah made the snickerdoodles, with help from his mom, because he loves to eat them, and figured others would as well.
Annabelle and Graham pitched in with muffins and regular lemonade while the Mueller brothers opted for pink lemonade, as per Elijah’s recommendation.
They made posters to promote their products and held the fundraiser, right in front of the library.
They decided that instead of charging, they would accept free will donations and Mom Kelly brought in a vase to serve as a jar for tips.
Wisely, they had planned their sale around a children’s event taking place at the library that afternoon, which kicked off around 2 p.m.
Just as smartly, they timed it such that they could get both the incoming and outgoing library patrons as they left an event that was taking place there at the time.
The chocolate chip cookies ran out first (no, the chocolate didn’t melt as it was a cooler day), followed by the muffins and the snickerdoodles.
By 4 p.m., there were only a few freeze pops left, but the jar was filled to the brim.
Two $50 bills were crammed in there, along with smaller bills and coins.
When it was all said and done, Isaac and Annabelle counted the money – $528.56.
They had set their goal at $500, and exceeding it made them very excited, their mothers said.
They put the money in an envelope and went inside to give it to Emily McClimon, the children’s librarian, for safe keeping.
As part of their fundraising campaign, they added two books to a designated shelf in the library, showing the progress of the overall fundraising effort.
They were delighted by the outcome and told all their friends.
The good news about the good deeds the Mueller and Johnson kids accomplished became the talk of the library.
Even though the fundraiser was over, community members continued to donate.
In thinking about the hands-down success of their baked goods and lemonade sale on a recent late June afternoon, the kids were happy to share what they had learned.
“If you want to do something, you should do it,” Isaac said. “Normally, if you think of something that is good for your community you should probably do it.”