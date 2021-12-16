A familiar face is returning to Wartburg College to serve as the interim dean of spiritual life.
The Rev. Halcyon Bjornstad, who served as the inaugural director of the college’s Accelerated Ministry Program in 2018-19, will begin her work when the Winter Term begins on Jan. 10. She will assume the role of chief pastor, leader of Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry and director of the Accelerated Ministry Program, a joint B.A./M.Div. program the college shares with Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
“I am so excited to return to the community at Wartburg and look forward to serving the students, faculty and staff as the interim dean of spiritual life by providing meaningful worship services and pastoral care and connecting people more deeply with their faith,” Bjornstad said. “I am eagerly anticipating attending sporting events and concerts and celebrating the variety of gifts on campus.”
Bjornstad returns to Wartburg after serving as the pastor of New Life Lutheran Church in Helena, Montana. In addition to her previous work at Wartburg, Bjornstad also served as the director of campus ministry and a residence hall director at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
She is expected to serve in the interim position at Wartburg at least through Winter and May terms.
“I am honored to help the members of campus prepare for the process of calling a pastor to serve long term. We will get to use this time to pray, listen to God and dream together about the needs of the campus that could be met by the Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry Office,” she said.
Bjornstad earned a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., now Augustana University, and a Master of Divinity from Wartburg Theological Seminary.
“I am happy that the Rev. Bjornstad has accepted our invitation to serve the college in this way. She has a special feel for college and student life, and I look forward to her ministry in our community,” said President Darrel Colson.