During the annual Black Hawk County Law Enforcement Association’s Christmas Party, Sheriff Tony Thompson announced the 2021 Deputy and Civilian of the Year for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
These awards, along with recognitions for about 10% of the entire staff (Certificate of Merit Awardees) for jobs well done during the year were awarded Friday night at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
This year’s Civilian of the Year is Jody Vane, Accounting Specialist with the Sheriff’s Office. Jody has been with the agency for 44 years and continues to assist in marshaling change for the agency, particularly in the new public safety software project.
“Her cheerful approach, kind heart, and encouraging ear to all staff, as well as her meticulous efforts in managing the accounts of the office… down to the penny, earned her this award this year.” Thompson says.
Our Deputy of the Year, Curt Nagl, has been with the agency since 2013. He is currently assigned to the Jail Division and was recognized by both peers and supervisors for his being a “go-getter” and one who is constantly able to get things done.
“Curt has a unique ability to make things happen. He can talk down an aggressive inmate without talking down to them. He reminds us all what selfless service looks like, and we are a better agency for having and knowing Curt Nagl.” says Sheriff Thompson.