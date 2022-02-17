Black Hawk County Public Health is partnering with Wartburg College and Bremer County Public Health to offer sexual health services for students of Wartburg College, as well as the greater community.
Sexual health services include testing and treatment for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, along with other infections. Clinic staff will also provide safer sex counseling, answer questions, and provide free condoms as needed. Services are free and confidential.
Clinic services are provided from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays at the Bremer County Health Department, 403 Third St. SE, Waverly. Appointments are available; however, walk-ins are welcome.
Working collaboratively with Bremer County Public Health improves access to sexual health services by removing the barrier of time and transportation that many students and rural residents face when accessing needed care.
For more information on Sexual Health Clinic services or to schedule an appointment, call 319-291-2413 or visit our website at: https://www.bhcpublichealth.org/services/sti-hiv-testing.