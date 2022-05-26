A 2008 golden Impala that ended up into the Wapsipinicon River at some point was retrieved on Tuesday after a three-hour afternoon ordeal on C57.
Traffic had to be stopped for about 45 minutes on the two-lane road while the car was eventually loaded onto a semi-trailer and removed from the scene, said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Skid marks on the road, reported by a concerned party, alerted authorities, and when they arrived at the scene, they saw the car.
Initially, Thompson said, they wondered if there might be a body in the vehicle, as it appeared to have bounced off of a weeping willow tree and taken about a 25-foot fall from the bank into the water, but the car was empty.
Thompson had eight investigators working the scene from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. when the car was finally extracted from the river with the help of two divers and removed from the scene.
Exactly how and why the car ended in the river, though, remains the subject of an ongoing investigation.
“At least we did a good deed,” Thompson said. “We removed a big piece of metal from the river.”