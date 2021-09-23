Sheriff Tony Thompson announced a simple uniform change for deputies and officers for the month of October.
Employees will sport pink shoulder patches, embroidered by Code 4 products, as a Breast Cancer fundraiser. This year, funds from both our patch wearing and our patch sales… as well as our “No Shave November” effort will be donated to the Cedar Valley’s own Beyond Pink TEAM.
“We all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer, so this is something that our agency is passionate about. We’re happy to change our look just a bit to help raise awareness and raise some money for this very worthwhile cause,” Thompson said.
The patches also are being sold to the public for $10 per patch with two different designs to choose from. Just stop by the sheriff’s office to purchase a patch and support the fundraising effort.
“The Beyond Pink TEAM is the only local breast cancer coalition in the area,” Thompson said. “TEAM is an acronym for we Take action, we Educate, we Advocate, and we Make a difference. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is proud of the Beyond Pink TEAM’s efforts in the Cedar Valley, as they have given over $600,000 in financial grants since 2008.
“We are honored to partner and support this wonderful group effort on behalf of cancer survivors and citizens battling this challenging disease. It is doubly rewarding to know that our donations will stay local and help support education and advocacy right here at home.”