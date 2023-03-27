Sheriff Tony Thompson proudly announces that Captain Nathan Neff has graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on March 16, 2023. Nate is the first officer in agency history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 285th session consistent of two hundred and forty-seven law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.
“Nate has proven himself in every leadership position he’s filled and consistently demonstrates his commitment and dedication to the office and to our staff with his efforts.” says Sheriff Thompson.
Nate has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1994. He has worked in both the jail and patrol divisions and has been a field training officer, canine handler, and member of the SWAT team. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2011, to lieutenant in 2014, and to captain in 2020. He is currently the jail administrator. Nate graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a double major in criminology and sociology and has attended Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.
About the FBI National Academy
FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 54,154 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.