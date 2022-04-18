Black Hawks fall to Lancers

The Waterloo Black Hawks could not generate three goals during regulation time in any of their six games against the Omaha Lancers this season, falling 4-2 in Saturday’s series finale at Young Arena.
The Hawks’ lone win in the set was a 3-2 shootout decision on Jan. 28.
Saturday, Waterloo missed out on a brief five-on-three power play in that latter part of the first period, but did take the lead during their third power play of the night. The advantage resulted when Mateo Picozzi cross-checked James Hong across the face beside the Omaha net. Cooper Wylie capitalized near the midpoint of the resulting five-minute major at 17:49. Wylie’s wrist shot from the right point made it through traffic and past Lancer goalie Thomas Heaney.
Omaha swung in front with a two-goal second period. On the first Lancer tally, Waterloo was caught looking for a shorthanded chance. At 8:11, Cam Mitchell scored on a two-on-one counter, putting the puck into the opposite top corner on a try from the right circle.
Omaha then made it 2-1 with the first even-strength goal of the night on Kennedy O’Connor’s wraparound at 18:29.
The score held into the late stages, and the Hawks pulled Emmett Croteau with under three minutes to go. Tucker Shedd extended Omaha’s lead with an empty-netter from his own end of the rink with 1:18 to play.
That proved to be the winning goal when Wylie brought the Hawks to within one on his second of the night with 40.7 seconds left. Following John Waldron’s offensive zone faceoff win, Wylie put another attempt past a host of players in both uniforms and inside the post to Heaney’s right. The shot came from an almost identical spot as in the first period.
However, Shedd added a second empty-netter, scoring from the neutral zone with 1.1 seconds left.
The Black Hawks go into the final weekend of the season next Friday with a road matchup versus the Des Moines Buccaneers. The Hawks and Bucs then conclude the 2021/22 schedule on Saturday during a 6:05 p.m. rematch in Waterloo.