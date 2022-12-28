Santa’s smile says it all. The famous, flabby and funny old man known for his largesse is all about joy and happiness.
But when he steps out of his artistic incarnation and folds away the red suit and the heavy boots, the Santa who comes to Waverly is just a regular guy.
This season, as expected in his white-bearded role, he did everything he has done for the past 22 years of service, 18 of which were also in Waverly. He donned the red costume, fastened the belt, harnessed Rudolf and the rest of the reindeer, and arrived in town in the nick of time. For Waverly’s Christmas Greetings on Main, he hopped in the front seat of the fire truck and took the ride up and down main street in stride, waving to the guests from the rolled-down window. For the kids who visited him at his cottage at Kohlmann Park this season, and for the parents who snapped the pictures, he belted out his signature “ho-ho-ho,” which sounded just as deep and as reassuring as ever. His ears were just as sympathetic to the Legos, dolls and cell phones kids wanted him to deliver as a payback for being good all year long.
But behind his bespectacled blue eyes, Santa, known in his civilian life as Greg Miller of New Hampton, was a grieving husband.
Like many others who mourn the passing of their loved ones, a loss made even harder by the holidays, Greg felt the disconnect between the role he played and the reality of his existence.
In August, he lost his wife of 44 years, Darlene K. Miller.
Telling me the story, right after Christmas, of how the two met brings youthful memories and a big smile to his face. It happened on Feb. 24, 1978, at Your Place or Mine, a popular bar with a supper club and a dance floor in Reinbeck.
Recalling it all is the only way for Greg to keep the stories, and hence the memory of Darlene, alive right now.
Stories soothe the pain with their power to relive the past.
So it was Feb. 24, 1978, for Greg on Dec. 27, 2022, as he sat in his truck, his brain reviving youthful dreams with the hum of the running engine keeping reality at bay.
On that day, Greg, a 20-year-old farmhand who worked on three farms in the Reinbeck area, met his buddies at the bar to hash out an important plan. His 21st birthday was the very next day and they wanted to make it special.
It was, but not in the way any of them could have imagined, least of all, Greg.
As he entered the bar, he saw Darlene, dancing to the jukebox by herself, so he walked over, introduced himself and, pulling in all the gumption he was capable of at the moment, asked her if she would come to his birthday party the next day.
What ended up happening was a lifetime of genuine joy, not the one sold as marital bliss but the one that can only be felt profoundly and viscerally by two people who belonged to each other.
Life tested them harshly but their love endured.
Or, as Darlene would’ve put it, they were “blessed and highly favored,” a reference to a popular gospel song by the Clark Sisters.
Darlene was ‘Three Times a Lady’
Two days after that first encounter, Greg asked Darlene this:
“Do you want to lock horns with me?”
It was a hasty proposal, Greg recalls, and if it were to come to fruition, he wouldn’t just be a husband, he would also become the dad of two kids–a 7-year-old boy called Shane, and a 5-year-old girl called Tonya.
At the time 26 years old, Darlene was working at the YMCA in Cedar Rapids, teaching swimming lessons and motor skills to kids.
“It was a lot to step into, but I knew that if I didn’t make her a part of my life, I’d regret it for the rest of my life,” he said. “When I met her, there was something that drew me to her and I never let her go.”
So strong was the draw that Greg broke a promise he had made to his father that he would not get married for at least five years after high school. His dad, Vernon, was so adamant that Greg should keep this promise that he made him put it in writing and sign it. The date of the document, which Vernon kept in his wallet, read Aug. 19, 1975.
But this wasn’t really a promissory note. As it turned out, it was a prediction of the future.
As fate would have it, three years later, on that very date, Aug. 19, Greg and Darlene tied the knot.
It was an opportune time for Vernon to remind his son he had not kept his end of the bargain. At the wedding reception, he showed his son and his new daughter-in-law the note and they all had a good laugh.
But more than just a light-hearted moment emerged as a result of that. In fact, a tightly-held family secret was revealed.
It is then that Greg truly understood why his father had made him sign the note in the first place. Vernon didn’t want his son to rush into marriage like he himself had done as a young American soldier during the Korean War stationed in Germany. There, Vernon had met a Dutch woman called Bertha, at a restaurant in Amsterdam, and seven days later, the two married.
Greg had signed the note in good faith, he planned to get stable, go to college and then look for a wife.
But God’s plan was different. Ironically, Greg was destined to repeat, unknowingly, his father’s story of quick decision-making in marriage, but he also took it a notch further by raising Darlene’s kids as his own as the two did not have any other children.
“I walked into a ready-made family, I never once regretted it, it can happen to anybody,” Greg said.
Greg and Darlene married on Aug. 19, 1978, at the Cedar Rapids Methodist Church, with the kids and the families as witnesses.
As Darlene walked down the aisle, wearing a light blue dress, led by her stepfather, Jim, Greg, standing by the altar, sang “Three Times a Lady,” a popular song by the Commodores.
“For some reason, the words in that song fit her life,” Greg said.
Darlene and Greg worked on farms raising pigs and eventually settled in New Hampton where they managed the Northeast Iowa Swine Improvement Center.
Darlene worked various jobs, including childcare and waitressing.
In 2001, when Darlene was in her late 40s, she was diagnosed with a rare condition which eventually robbed her of her vision.
Her daily life was made more manageable thanks to a service dog called Tages, which was paid for by the New Hampton Lions Club.
“I can’t thank them enough for what they did,” Greg said. “She was an amazing dog and a true blessing to Darlene.”
A couple of years after she lost her sight, Darlene was afflicted with breast cancer to which she ultimately succumbed.
But no matter the battle, she always kept her spirits up, telling everyone, “I’m blessed and highly favored,” a phrase she was known for among friends and family.
“She always told her grandkids to get through what we are getting through in life, you can’t do this without Christ in your life because God doesn’t give you more than you can handle,” Greg said.
“She said that her testimony, her hardship of losing her eyesight and having cancer, was helping other people get through what they were going through.”
Before she passed, Darlene thanked Greg for sharing the journey and the fight with her.
“The biggest thing I have learned from this is never to take anything for granted,” Greg said. “I found that the reason I met my wife that it was God’s plan, not mine, and that our life together would be a witness to other people that no matter what the challenges–health, money, lack of communication– we lean on each other and know that God is going to get you through this and is there with you.”
The healing power of storytelling about the meaning of love
With a gaping hole in his heart, this season Greg went about being a Santa again just four months after losing the love of his life.
Returning to Santa visits helped get his mind off of his grief a bit. He found some comfort in talking to adults, even complete strangers, about Darlene, and in return, heard so many stories Santas don’t usually hear.
Among the stories he shared with others to ease his heart and to also, give them some comfort as well, was the story of the timing of Darlene’s passing.
She departed on the very next day after they celebrated their 44th anniversary.
He also told the story of Darlene’s celebration of life service, which was as unusual as their life had been.
At the service at Prairie Links Church in New Hampton, Greg sang “Three Times a Lady,” the song he had serenaded her with at their wedding and on the morning of their 44th anniversary.
“The song took on a different meaning for me at the funeral,” he said. “I had to sing it for Darlene, I had to sing it for me. She was three times the lady– she had a rough childhood, became a mother very early, then I met her at 26, and we spent the next center of her life before she lost her eyesight and the cancer set in, she was about 47, and that was her second time being a lady; and then for the next 23 years of her life, she went into the third time of being a lady when she fought cancer.
“But through it all, she was always a lady and always blessed and highly favored.’”
At the service, Greg played a video of Darlene having the time of her life performing on stage, impromptu, with a group called The Haygoods, when the couple were on Christmas vacation in Branson, Missouri in 2006.
Darlene’s free spirit came out in this performance, Greg said, and in many ways it was a metaphor for her life.
“It showed the real Darlene,” he said, adding that everyone at the service was “laughing hysterically.”
“She was a hoot, she was having a great time,” Greg said. “She would have wanted you to remember her that way.”
On what would have been Darlene’s 71st birthday, Nov. 29, Greg sang Happy Birthday to a lit candle and a picture of Darlene.
“I always told Darlene she was my one-of-a-kind fruit drink–strawberry, banana, mixed fruit all mixed together. She truly earned the title that I gave her – Prime Minister of Domestic Affairs. It’s hard to manage my affairs now but I know she is watching from above and guiding the path.
“Where I am today, I truly understand and feel that I was blessed and highly favored to have met Darlene, truly three times the lady.”