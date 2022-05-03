Winter months can be a drag with frigid temps below zero and endless amounts of wind to go with it. Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Band often experiences a “lull” with students being motivated to practice their band instruments during these winter months, too.
So, to ramp the excitement back up, the Waverly-Shell Rock fifth and sixth bands had a competition during January and February with the winners receiving free ice cream or a Ninja/U day pass. First place received a Ninja/U day pass and a medium DQ blizzard certificate, second place received a small DQ blizzard certificate, third place received a mini DQ blizzard certificate, and students who collected 25 points received a free cone certificate from McDonald's.
Students kept track of the days they practiced at home with a parent’s signature for each day of practice. They also had opportunities to figure out how to play Happy Birthday as well as compose their own song. Days of practice and video submissions resulted in collecting a certain amount of points. After tallying up the points, we had some outstanding results. A special thanks to Dairy Queen, Four Queens, and McDonald's for the discounted/free certificates.
In our fifth grade band, we had 11 students tie for first place: Adelaide Johnson, Ayla Demuth, Ben Christensen, Noah Kalkbrenner, Ella Wilker, Elijah Suleman, Grayson Jones, Scott Johnson, Josh Byers, Aidan Mohan, and Riley Corcoran. Second place winner was Evan Johnson and our third place winners were Macy Chapin, Harper Morrison, Aiden Thor, Clayton Shipp, and Remi Wadsworth. We also had 14 students receive a free cone.
Our sixth grade band also had some ties as well. First place winners were Kayde Ericson, Laniah Franzen, and Gevin Pentecost. Second place winners were Dhani Miller, Adam Anhalt, and Kacper Barycki. Our third place winner was Kylie Schmitz. Free cone winners consisted of 7 students.
Congrats to these students for their hard work.